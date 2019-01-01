Iran’s Water Crisis: Mafia or Destruction by Design?

The Story Behind the 'Water Mafia’

The contractors profited, but the label also served as a shield for a deeper state project.

After years of dam building and water-transfer projects, water disputes in Iran are no longer confined to policy papers and provincial budgets. In parts of the country, they have become open confrontations among communities.

More may lie ahead. From the Caspian provinces of Mazandaran and Golestan to Semnan in central Iran and the western belt of Hamedan, Kordestan, Kermanshah, Zanjan, and West Azarbaijan, projects that began receiving budget allocations after 2021 carry the potential to spark further regional conflict.

Those projects had beneficiaries. Contractors such as Khatam al-Anbiya, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ powerful engineering arm, and Jihad Nasr, a sprawling contracting network long associated with reformist-era managers, profited from them, feeding what is often described in Iran as a “water mafia.”

But that phrase explains only part of the story.

In many ways, the idea of a “water mafia” has served as a shield, absorbing public anger while deflecting attention from a deeper reality: Iran’s water crisis was rooted in the Islamic Republic’s governing doctrine long before contractors became its most visible beneficiaries.

That doctrine appeared almost immediately after the 1979 revolution. In November 1979, less than a year after the fall of the monarchy, Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, addressed the prospect of US sanctions in a meeting with the Pope’s envoy by saying: “We will economize on the barley and wheat that we ourselves grow in our own country, and that much is enough for us.”

The same thinking was written into the new state’s founding framework. The constitution approved that same month, in Article 43, Clause 9, emphasizes expanding agricultural and livestock production to achieve self-sufficiency.

Under Ali Khamenei, who became Supreme Leader in 1989, that principle remained central. Agricultural self-sufficiency was one of the themes he emphasized both in his opening message as the Islamic Republic’s new leader in June 1989 and again in a speech the following month. He returned to it repeatedly in the decades that followed.

One of the new parliament’s earliest major steps was to pass the Just Distribution of Water Law, legislation that would become the legal foundation for the extraction, allocation, and transfer projects that followed. Over time, that framework helped sustain the same contractor networks later blamed as the “water mafia.”

Iran’s water crisis, then, did not begin with a mafia. It began with a governing vision: a state determined to pursue self-sufficiency in a dry country, then build the legal, financial, and engineering machinery to enforce it.