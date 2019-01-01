Jihad Nasr: The infrastructure empire inside Iran’s state economy

For more than four decades, a single name has appeared across a vast and unlikely portfolio of projects linked to the Islamic Republic: water-transfer and land-restoration schemes, energy projects, alleged cooperation in drone components, constructions at nuclear sites, grain silos in Syria, a slaughterhouse in Ethiopia, and villas in South Africa.

That name is Jihad Nasr – a sprawling network that, like the IRGC’s engineering giant Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters behind major civil and military projects, has extended its reach deep into Iran’s infrastructure economy.

Tracing Jihad Nasr’s rise points to a less-discussed driver of that expansion: politicians and managers associated with the Islamic Republic’s reformist camp. Jihad Nasr affiliates, meanwhile, present the group on their website as a private-sector enterprise made up of the “most devoted servants of God.”

The group’s origins date back roughly forty years, when the Mostazafan Foundation – a powerful state-linked conglomerate and charity – helped plant its early institutional roots. But Jihad Nasr’s emergence accelerated under President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, and it was further strengthened during successive reformist administrations. Even President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, despite empowering Khatam al-Anbiya as a counterweight, did not succeed in pushing Jihad Nasr out of the field.

Jihad Nasr’s footprint is especially pronounced in Iran’s core water and soil portfolio: hundreds of dams, and many of the country’s most consequential water-transfer projects over the past three decades. It has also worked in partnership with the IRGC, including on water-transfer projects managed by Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the former commander of the Guards’ Aerospace Force.

Over that period, trillions of rials in public funds flowed into the group’s projects—investments whose consequences, by 2025, have come into sharp focus. Iran’s water crisis has deepened to the point where even supplying the capital is becoming difficult, a trajectory shaped in part by Jihad Nasr’s work.

Take Khuzestan and sugarcane: Jihad Nasr has built or expanded most sugarcane factories and related downstream operations, and has been involved in the dams and water-transfer systems that supply those farms.

Sugarcane cultivation in the province consumes close to 4 billion cubic meters of water a year – roughly equivalent to the annual water needs of more than 50 million people. By comparison, total annual urban water consumption in the capital is no more than 1.2 billion cubic meters.

Investigation by Iran International shows that Jihad Nasr expanded from four companies in the 1980s to at least 170 by 2025, and – based on available data – has carried out at least 1,500 projects.

Those projects span mega-schemes such as land restoration in Khuzestan and Ilam (with multiple dams and long stretches of water-transfer lines embedded under a single umbrella) to urban construction including the new city of Hashtgerd near Tehran, Mehr Housing developments, and metro projects in Tehran and other cities.

The group’s political insulation has been such that it also received a share in the Islamic Republic’s confidential 25-year agreement with China.

Yet despite its reach, Jihad Nasr has remained largely absent from the official press.

The few parliamentary attempts to investigate it were repeatedly suspended – each time, according to the reporting, with the intervention of Mahmoud Hojjati, a minister under Presidents Mohammad Khatami and Hassan Rouhani.

Jihad Nasr, in this telling, is something like the reformists’ answer to Khatam al-Anbiya: a rival power center in the state’s contracting economy whose profile has long been overshadowed by the IRGC’s better-known engineering arm. And in some cases, even Khatam al-Anbiya has turned to Jihad Nasr – such as to supply pipes required for water-transfer schemes.