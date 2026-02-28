52 senior Iranian officials and commanders killed in US and Israeli attacks

Esmail Khatib: Minister of Intelligence

Esmail Khatib, Minister of Intelligence and head of the Intelligence Community Coordination Council, was a key figure in the Islamic Republic’s security structure. The exact number of Iran’s intelligence agencies has never been officially disclosed, but estimates suggest there are around seventeen. Among them, three main bodies – the Ministry of Intelligence, the IRGC Intelligence Organization, and the Police Intelligence Organization – hold the greatest importance.

Khatib was a longtime IRGC figure in intelligence and security fields and served as Minister of Intelligence under both President Ebrahim Raisi and President Masoud Pezeshkian. The intelligence minister is typically appointed with the direct approval of the Supreme Leader.

The assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, along with the killing of numerous senior IRGC commanders and officials, was seen by some observers as a major failure for the Ministry of Intelligence and the institutions under Khatib’s oversight.

He had previously claimed that Israel’s espionage network inside Iran had been dismantled. However, he was targeted and killed during the twelve-day war. Prior to his death, several of his senior deputies and officials had also been killed in Israeli strikes.

Akbar Ghaffari: Deputy Minister of Intelligence

Akbar Ghaffari, Deputy Minister of Intelligence and the second-highest-ranking official in the ministry, was killed during joint US and Israeli strikes.

He was targeted a few days before the killing of Esmail Khatib and was among the officials eliminated in the early stages of the attacks.

Ghaffari had previously served as political and security deputy to the governor of East Azarbaijan Province.

Yahya Hosseini Panjaki: Deputy Intelligence Minister for Israel Affairs

Yahya Hosseini Panjaki, also known as Yahya Hamidi, served as Deputy Minister of Intelligence for Israel affairs and was killed on the first day of the war, on February 28, 2026 during the recent Israeli strike.

He was responsible for directing operations related to Israel within the Ministry of Intelligence and played a central role in planning and executing actions against Israeli-linked targets, including activities targeting Jewish communities in Western countries as well as opponents of the Islamic Republic inside and outside Iran.

Hosseini Panjaki was also among the figures involved in threats and actions against the Iran International network in recent years.

He was considered part of a new generation of intelligence officials trusted by Ali Khamenei.

Javad Pourhossein: Head of Foreign Intelligence, Ministry of Intelligence

Javad Pourhossein, head of the foreign intelligence unit of the Ministry of Intelligence, was among the ministry’s senior officials killed on the first day of the US and Israeli war against the Islamic Republic.

He was one of four senior Ministry of Intelligence officials targeted simultaneously. Limited information has been publicly disclosed about his background and activities.

Alongside him, the heads of the ministry’s security unit, war unit, counterterrorism unit, and its advisor on war with Israel were also killed.

Gholamreza Rezaeian: Head of the Police Intelligence Organization

Gholamreza Rezaeian, head of the police intelligence organization, was targeted and killed at the outset of the recent US and Israeli operations against the Islamic Republic.

The police intelligence organization is considered one of the three main intelligence bodies of the Islamic Republic, alongside the Ministry of Intelligence and the IRGC Intelligence Organization. It was established in 2021 following the widespread protests of November 2019.

After the 2019 protests – the most extensive nationwide unrest up to that point – the Islamic Republic’s strategy focused on expanding intelligence institutions and strengthening law enforcement forces. Within this framework, the police intelligence organization was created as a new security body.

However, the widespread protests of 2022 and the nationwide uprisings of 2026 demonstrated that the creation of new intelligence bodies and the expansion of anti-riot forces alone were not sufficient to contain and control public unrest.

Alireza Lotfi: Deputy Head of the Police Intelligence Organization

Alireza Lotfi, deputy head of the police intelligence organization and the second-ranking official within the body, was killed during the twelve-day war between Israel and the Islamic Republic.

He had previously served as chief of Tehran’s Criminal Investigation Police and was regarded as a controversial and widely criticized figure among police commanders. Lotfi had also served for a period as deputy of the police intelligence unit.

He played a significant role in the suppression of protesters during recent years’ unrest.

Mohammad Kazemi: Head of the IRGC Intelligence Organization

Mohammad Kazemi was appointed head of the IRGC Intelligence Organization in 2022 following a series of intelligence failures and the removal of Hossein Taeb. He had previously led the IRGC Intelligence Protection Organization for 13 years, from 2009 to 2022.

During the twelve-day war, he was killed in what was described as an intelligence deception operation. Reports indicate he was lured by false information to a location targeted by Israel, where he was killed. Kazemi was considered a veteran intelligence and security figure within the IRGC.

Majid Khademi – Head of the IRGC Intelligence Organization

Khademi was appointed head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ intelligence organization after the 12-day war and the killing of Mohammad Kazemi. At the same time, he also served as head of the IRGC’s Intelligence Protection Organization.

Khademi’s killing by Israel completed a chain of strikes targeting the heads of the Islamic Republic’s three main intelligence bodies. Within roughly 40 days, Israel targeted and killed the head of the IRGC’s intelligence organization, Esmail Khatib—the Islamic Republic’s intelligence minister—and Gholamreza Rezaeian, the head of the intelligence organization of Iran’s police force (FARAJA).

If this development is considered alongside the killings of Ali Khamenei and Abdolrahim Mousavi, chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, its significance becomes clearer. In a simulated equivalent scenario, the killing of these five figures would be comparable to the simultaneous killing of Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister; Eyal Zamir, chief of staff of the Israeli military; David Barnea, head of Mossad; Shlomi Binder, chief of Israeli military intelligence; and General David Zini, head of Shin Bet—something the Islamic Republic, of course, has been unable to achieve.

Hassan Mohaqeq: Deputy Head of the IRGC Intelligence Organization

Hassan Mohaqeq, deputy head of the IRGC Intelligence Organization, was a key figure within its intelligence structure. He was killed during the twelve-day war alongside Mohammad Kazemi after both were caught in an Israeli intelligence deception and targeted in a safe house.

Mohaqeq was a longtime IRGC commander and maintained close ties with Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ali Khamenei. During the Iran–Iraq War, Mojtaba Khamenei served in a unit commanded by Mohaqeq. Following Ali Khamenei’s rise to leadership in 1989, Mohaqeq leveraged this connection to advance within the system, becoming one of the principal intelligence figures in the Islamic Republic.